Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Marie Hobinger played for FC Zurich against Arsenal in the Women's Champions League last season

Women's Super League side Liverpool have completed the signing of Austria midfielder Marie Hobinger.

The 22-year-old joins from Swiss side FC Zurich, where she won the double in 2021-22 and was nominated for the league's player of the season award.

Hobinger has made 28 international appearances and featured at Euro 2022.

"I'm so happy to be here. I love English football - men's and women's - so I always wanted to play in the WSL," she said.

"Football in this country is huge. The Euros were amazing and the crowd at every stadium was amazing."

Hobinger moved to Germany at the age of 13 to pursue a football career and spent three seasons playing for Turbine Potsdam before joining Zurich, initially on loan.

She scored nine goals from 15 games last season as Zurich defended their league title and also played in the Women's Champions League.

Liverpool coach Matt Beard said: "She's a box-to-box midfield player - she's aggressive, she's quick, she's athletic and we're really excited by her potential."

The Reds finished seventh on their return to England's top flight last season and Hobinger is their sixth summer signing after Natasha Flint, Jenna Clark, Mia Enderby, Teagan Micah and Grace Fisk.

"I really like the vision of the club and I am also a really ambitious player so I'm really excited for what's to come," Hobinger said.