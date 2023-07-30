England, the United States and the Netherlands will attempt to seal knockout stage places at the Women's World Cup as Group D and Group E wrap up on Tuesday.

European champions England have snatched 1-0 victories from their first two games and will move into the last 16 as Group D winners if they avoid defeat against China, but a heavy loss could see the Lionesses eliminated.

The USA beat the Netherlands in the 2019 World Cup final, but both are battling out in Group E this time around. They have four points each and will be looking for convincing wins against Portugal and Vietnam respectively on day 13 of the tournament in an effort to progress as group winners.

Portugal v United States; Vietnam v Netherlands

Group E, both matches start at 08:00 BST, ITV

The United States are the top-ranked nation and have always reached at least the semi-finals, winning the World Cup four times, including the past two tournaments in 2015 and 2019.

They began the 2023 campaign with a 3-0 win over Vietnam before being held to a 1-1 draw against the Netherlands in a repeat of the 2019 final.

If the Dutch avoid defeat against already-eliminated Vietnam, then the United States would be out if they lose to Portugal, ranked 21st in the world.

Two-time World Cup winner Megan Rapinoe relishes such pressure.

"I'm excited, we have a must-perform, must-win type of game," said the 38-year-old American playmaker, who has said this will be her last season before retiring.

"It's a pressure moment, that's what the tournament is from now on, every match is a pressure moment and that's the best part of being at a World Cup.

"We have to perform better and get this result. We go into these moments like 'hell, yeah'."

Tournament debutants Portugal beat Vietnam 2-0 for their first victory, with the Netherlands facing the Asian nation in their last group match. If both the United States and the Netherlands win, it will come down to goal difference to see who tops the group.

Netherlands coach Andries Jonker said his side were looking for goals but not underestimating Vietnam.

"We're going on the attack. One of our objectives is to play attractive football and inspire, but our primary objective is to win," said Jonker.

"We have a lot of respect for Vietnam, they're a good team. We have never shown any arrogance and we won't now."

Former England goalkeeper Rachel Brown-Finnis' prediction for Portugal v United States: "The USA will go through if they avoid defeat and although they have made a slow start, I can't see them having too many problems.

"The defending champions are one of the teams I'm expecting to ramp it up as the World Cup goes on, because they have a lot of younger players who are taking part in their first tournament and learning the ropes: 1-3."

Key stat: The United States are unbeaten in 19 World Cup matches (won 15, drawn four).

Brown-Finnis' prediction for Vietnam v Netherlands: "Netherlands only need a draw to make the last 16 but they should win comfortably.

"I liked what I saw from them in their draw with the USA and that performance bodes well for the tests to come.

"They have found a really effective way of playing and breaking teams down without the injured Vivianne Miedema, and look the real deal: 0-2."

Key stat: The Netherlands have won seven of their nine games since the start of the 2019 tournament.

China v England; Haiti v Denmark

Group D, both matches start at 12:00 BST, ITV

England are appearing at a World Cup for a sixth time and have never gone out in the group stage, reaching the semi-finals in 2015 and 2019.

Those narrow wins over Haiti and Denmark have given them six points, but they may still need another point to guarantee progression.

However, manager Sarina Wiegman has dismissed any suggestion England would play for a draw and said: "We go into every game trying to win - and that's what we'll try to do.

"We have analysed China. They're very well organised. They play a possession game but can also play a direct style."

Walsh was embarrassed to be stretchered off - Stanway

England are without midfielder Keira Walsh after she was carried off on a stretcher during the 1-0 win against Denmark, although her knee injury is not as serious as first feared.

China have not beaten European opposition at the Women's World Cup since a 2015 win against the Netherlands, but a two-goal victory over England would move them above Wiegman's side.

Chinese manager Shui Qingxia said: "This match is critical for both teams. To us it's maybe more difficult. We have been reviewing videos and will of course do our very best."

England, China and Denmark could all end up on six points, with goal difference, goals scored, head-to-head and even fair play record used as a way of ranking the sides.

It could also be a similar situation if England and Haiti both win as Denmark, China and Haiti would all have three points.

The Group D winners play Nigeria in the last 16, while the runners-up will face co-hosts Australia, the Group B winners, with both matches on Monday, 7 August.

Brown-Finnis' prediction for China v England: "This has been the group of 1-0 wins so far so I'm backing that trend to continue.

"England only need one point, but I think they will get all three, and then who joins them could come down to fair play points, and be decided by the number of yellow cards each team has received.

"We want the Lionesses to stay clear of all that, and I'm confident they'll get the job done, although China are capable of making things difficult for England: 0-1."

Key stat: The Lionesses have won each of their last seven group-stage matches, keeping a clean sheet in their last four such games.

Brown-Finnis' prediction for Haiti v Denmark: "Haiti can feel hard done by to have been beaten in both of their games, but you know they will go for it again against Denmark and maybe this is when their luck turns.

"If England beat China it opens the door for Haiti to get out of Group D with a win, although it might come down to fair play points. It is going to be so close that I can see a conundrum like that happening at the end of it: 1-0."

Key stat: Haiti have given away a penalty in each of their Women's World Cup games, losing 1-0 both times after those penalties were converted - England's after a re-take.