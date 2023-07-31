Close menu

Andros Townsend: Burnley close to agreeing deal with winger

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport

Andros Townsend
Andros Townsend last featured in a competitive first-team game in March 2022

Newly promoted Premier League side Burnley are close to agreeing a permanent deal to sign free agent Andros Townsend.

Townsend, 32, has been training with the Clarets this summer having left Everton after his contract expired.

He missed the entirety of last season because of a knee injury and last played competitively in March 2022.

He played the full 90 minutes against Benfica last week and featured in friendlies against Real Betis and Genk.

Former England international Townsend would become manager Vincent Kompany's 10th signing of a busy summer since returning to the top-flight by winning the Championship last season.

  • Comment posted by Andrew, today at 19:56

    Here we are again ..cue the haters and jealous ones

  • Comment posted by Jonny, today at 19:49

    Good player on his day and throughout his career has always been loyal to eveyone of the 13 previous clubs he's played for ;)

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 19:47

    Oh, it Andros Townsend that Burnley are signing, I got all excited thinking it was Andy Townsend that they were signing. 😁

  • Comment posted by Beans, today at 19:46

    Thought he already retired

    • Reply posted by stellatorty, today at 19:52

      stellatorty replied:
      He has now

  • Comment posted by orakhelashvilli, today at 19:45

    anyone else remeber the truly miserable fortnight in english football where we all became convinced that andros townsend would solve the national team's problems?

  • Comment posted by john, today at 19:37

    A waste of a wage on a 32 year old who hasn't played for 16 months and had numerous issues before that .Buying a young player with potential would be a wiser move.

    • Reply posted by Mike Mada, today at 19:40

      Mike Mada replied:
      We're doing that as well! Thanks for the advice though, appreciated.

