Andros Townsend last featured in a competitive first-team game in March 2022

Newly promoted Premier League side Burnley are close to agreeing a permanent deal to sign free agent Andros Townsend.

Townsend, 32, has been training with the Clarets this summer having left Everton after his contract expired.

He missed the entirety of last season because of a knee injury and last played competitively in March 2022.

He played the full 90 minutes against Benfica last week and featured in friendlies against Real Betis and Genk.

Former England international Townsend would become manager Vincent Kompany's 10th signing of a busy summer since returning to the top-flight by winning the Championship last season.