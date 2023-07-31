Last updated on .From the section Colchester

Tom Smith has also had loan spells at Dover, Welling and Bromley during his career

Colchester United have signed former Arsenal goalkeeper Tom Smith on a two-year contract.

The 21-year-old kept three clean sheets in six appearances for the U's during a loan spell at the end of last season.

He left the Emirates Stadium over the summer but follows Gunners team-mate Mauro Bandeira to Colchester following the midfielder's recent loan move.

Smith is the fifth summer signing by Colchester, who start the new season against Swindon on 5 August.

