Last updated on .From the section Bolton

Paris Maghoma is Bolton's eighth signing of the summer

Bolton Wanderers have signed midfielder Paris Maghoma from Premier League side Brentford on a season-long loan.

The 22-year-old came through Tottenham Hotspur's academy before joining the Bees during the summer of 2020.

Last season he had spells on loan with AFC Wimbledon and MK Dons, making 20 appearances in League One during his time at Stadium MK last term.

"He's someone we've monitored closely and we're delighted to have him with us," boss Ian Evatt said.

"He's got an excellent background in terms of where he has started his career and then gained really good experience last season, including a significant number of games in League One.

"He has got a bit of everything and will strengthen our midfield options, and add to the competition for places going into the season."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.