Di'Shon Bernard is Sheffield Wednesday's fifth summer signing, afrer Reece James, Juan Delgado, Ashley Fletcher and Pol Valentin all joined the Owls

Sheffield Wednesday have signed Jamaica international defender Di'Shon Bernard following his release by Premier League side Manchester United.

The 22-year-old came through Chelsea's academy before joining the Red Devils' youth setup when he was 16.

Bernard made one United appearance and had spells on loan with Salford City, Hull City and Portsmouth.

He made 10 Pompey appearances last term and help Jamaica reach the CONCACAF Gold Cup semi-finals this summer.

