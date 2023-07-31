Last updated on .From the section Exeter

Pierce Sweeney played a pivotal role in Exeter City's League Two promotion campaign in 2021-22

Exeter City defender Pierce Sweeney has signed a two-year contract extension to stay with the League One club.

The 28-year-old, who joined the club in 2016 following a trial, has made more than 300 appearances in red and white and scored 21 goals.

Sweeney left Exeter for Swindon in 2021 only to return a month later and help the Grecians to promotion that season.

"Sweens has been first class since I came to the club," manager Gary Caldwell told the club website. external-link

"Off the park, he has been a fantastic help to me, the staff, and to every player who comes to this football club.

"He really understands the fabric of this club and what is means to play for Exeter City.

"Sweens would be the first to tell you, we are very challenging for him and really pushed him, and I think he is coming into his peak as a centre-half."

Exeter start their new season at Wycombe on Saturday.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.