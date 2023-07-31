Matheus Franca: Crystal Palace set to sign Brazil Under-20 midfielder for reported £26m.
Last updated on .From the section Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace are set to sign Brazil Under-20 international midfielder Matheus Franca from Flamengo for a reported £26m.
The 19-year-old has been tracked by Palace for some time and underwent a medical with the Eagles this week.
Franca made 29 appearances this season for Flamengo, scoring three goals.
Palace hope he will fill the void left by talisman Wilfried Zaha, 30, who left the club to join Galatasaray.
More to follow.
