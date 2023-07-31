Close menu

Matheus Franca: Crystal Palace set to sign Brazil Under-20 midfielder for reported £26m.

By Alex HowellBBC Sport

Matheus Franca before Flamenco's Fifa Club World Cup semi-final against Al Hilal in February.
Matheus Franca joined Flamengo as a 12-year-old and scored 11 goals for the first team

Crystal Palace are set to sign Brazil Under-20 international midfielder Matheus Franca from Flamengo for a reported £26m.

The 19-year-old has been tracked by Palace for some time and underwent a medical with the Eagles this week.

Franca made 29 appearances this season for Flamengo, scoring three goals.

Palace hope he will fill the void left by talisman Wilfried Zaha, 30, who left the club to join Galatasaray.

