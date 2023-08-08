Close menu
EFL Cup - First Round South
MK DonsMilton Keynes Dons0WycombeWycombe Wanderers2

Milton Keynes Dons 0-2 Wycombe Wanderers

Last updated on .From the section League Cupcomments1

Substitute Brandon Hanlan opened the scoring as Wycombe defeated Buckinghamshire rivals MK Dons 2-0 in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

Victory at Stadium MK was just what the Chairboys needed to restore confidence after their opening-day loss against Exeter and they managed to avoid a minor upset against their League Two opponents.

The Dons shaded the first half, however, and almost went ahead when Warren O'Hora's low 25-yard strike travelled through a crowd before being tipped behind by Wycombe goalkeeper Max Stryjek.

Stryjek was called upon again when he did well to get down to Alex Gilbey's shot before Mo Eisa's long-range effort clipped the top of the bar as the match remained goalless at half-time.

A lovely backheel by Sam Vokes opened things up for Wycombe's Dale Taylor but his eventual shot was cleared off the line by Daniel Harvie.

The deadlock was finally broken by the Chairboys after 73 minutes when Hanlan was on hand to convert after Dons goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray could only push out Freddie Potts' cross.

The visitors then made the result safe with eight minutes remaining when centre-back Chris Forino headed in after Hanlan had nodded Luke Leahy's corner back across goal.

Match report supplied by PA Media.

Line-ups

MK Dons

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1MacGillivray
  • 5O'HoraBooked at 31mins
  • 4Tucker
  • 21Harvie
  • 2Norman
  • 6Williams
  • 8Gilbey
  • 22HunterBooked at 16minsSubstituted forRobsonat 70'minutes
  • 19IlungaSubstituted forHollandat 70'minutes
  • 10Eisa
  • 7Leko

Substitutes

  • 11Holland
  • 12Harness
  • 15Smith
  • 16Grant
  • 17Robson
  • 18Anker
  • 25Scholtz
  • 28Devoy

Wycombe

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Stryjek
  • 5Forino
  • 17Low
  • 6TafazolliBooked at 38minsSubstituted forKeoghat 78'minutes
  • 2Grimmer
  • 19Potts
  • 4ScowenSubstituted forLeahyat 66'minutes
  • 11Boyes
  • 8BreckinSubstituted forDe Barrat 66'minutes
  • 9VokesSubstituted forHanlanat 66'minutes
  • 20TaylorSubstituted forMellorat 90+1'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Jacobson
  • 10Leahy
  • 13Shala
  • 16Keogh
  • 18Hanlan
  • 21Mellor
  • 29De Barr
  • 31Pattenden
  • 44Vincent-Young
Referee:
James Bell

Match Stats

Home TeamMK DonsAway TeamWycombe
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home19
Away14
Shots on Target
Home6
Away5
Corners
Home8
Away5
Fouls
Home5
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, MK Dons 0, Wycombe Wanderers 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, MK Dons 0, Wycombe Wanderers 2.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by Jonathan Leko.

  4. Post update

    Offside, Wycombe Wanderers. Joe Low tries a through ball, but Brandon Hanlan is caught offside.

  5. Post update

    Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Joe Low.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alex Gilbey (MK Dons) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by Cameron Norman.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Wycombe Wanderers. D'Mani Mellor replaces Dale Taylor.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mohamed Eisa (MK Dons) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Daniel Harvie (MK Dons) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  10. Post update

    Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Luke Leahy.

  11. Post update

    Offside, MK Dons. Jonathan Leko tries a through ball, but Mohamed Eisa is caught offside.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Mohamed Eisa (MK Dons) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Daniel Harvie.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jonathan Leko (MK Dons) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  14. Goal!

    Goal! MK Dons 0, Wycombe Wanderers 2. Chris Forino (Wycombe Wanderers) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Brandon Hanlan with a headed pass following a corner.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by Craig MacGillivray.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Tjay De Barr (Wycombe Wanderers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Dale Taylor (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Brandon Hanlan.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Joe Low (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Alex Gilbey (MK Dons).

  20. Post update

    Tjay De Barr (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

1 comment

  • Comment posted by Paul Abbott, today at 23:11

    Well done Wycombe, the only legitimate club in Bucks. Just goes to show that the Wrexham result over the weekend was a pure fluke! 🤣

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport