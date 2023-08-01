Last updated on .From the section Lincoln City

Ethan Hamilton scored six goals in 43 appearances for Accrington last season

Lincoln City have signed Accrington Stanley midfielder Ethan Hamilton for an undisclosed fee.

The former Manchester United youth player is the Imps' fifth summer signing and joins the League One side on a three-year deal.

Hamilton, 24, scored 14 times in 87 games over two seasons at Stanley, after joining from Peterborough United.

"I'm over the moon, from the first interest it's something I've been really keen on," he said.

"From walking around the club it's clear to see that everyone here is hungry and wants to work hard, you can see that culture, and I think I'll fit into that.

"I've spoken with Lukas Jensen who I played with at Accrington and he was so complimentary about the club, which was important as well."

Imps boss Mark Kennedy said: "Ethan is a very good signing for us, who can cover a number of positions within our squad.

"He is a technical player, with good athleticism and is someone who will add goals to the team."