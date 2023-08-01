Last updated on .From the section Cambridge

Elias Kachunga scored Bolton's third goal at Wembley in last season's EFL Trophy final

Cambridge United have signed forward Elias Kachunga on a one-year contract following his release by Bolton.

The 31-year-old is the sixth summer signing by the U's, who staved off relegation to League Two on the final day of last season.

Kachunga scored four goals in 50 games for Bolton in 2022-23, including one in their EFL Trophy final triumph.

"He is a player of excellent pedigree who has played a lot of football at a higher level," said boss Mark Bonner.

"He will complement our existing options in the attacking area of the pitch and can play anywhere across the front line.

"We have received nothing but positive character references in our work to sign Elias and once we get him up to speed, I have no doubt he will play a big role in helping us achieve our objectives this season."

Kachunga was born in Germany and began his career at Borussia Monchengladbach.

He first came to England in 2016 to join Huddersfield Town, initially on loan, and spent two seasons in the Premier League with the Yorkshire club.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.