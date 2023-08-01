Last updated on .From the section Carlisle

Luke Plange made 18 League One appearances for Lincoln City last season during a loan spell with the Imps

Carlisle United have signed forward Luke Plange on a half-season loan from Premier League side Crystal Palace ahead of the 2023-24 League One season.

The 20-year-old came through Arsenal's academy before joining Derby County, where he scored four goals in 27 appearances for the Rams.

He signed for Palace in 2022 but has yet to make a full senior appearance.

Last season, he spent time on loan with Belgian side RWD Molenbeek then ended the campaign on loan at Lincoln City.

