After England sealed their place in the last-16 with a convincing win over China on Tuesday, France, Brazil and Italy are among the teams looking to join them as Group F and Group G wrap up on Wednesday.

Sweden are already through to the knockout stages, but the rest of Group G is wide open with any one of Italy, South Africa or Argentina able to progress.

Meanwhile, France only need a point from their final Group F match against Panama to guarantee their place in the last 16, while Brazil's hopes hang in the balance. Could Jamaica defy the odds at the expense of the South Americans?

Argentina v Sweden; South Africa v Italy

Group G, both matches start at 08:00 BST, BBC

Sweden booked their place in the last 16 with one game to spare by thrashing Italy 5-0 on Tuesday.

Barring an incredible goal difference swing they will be advancing as group winners and will be playing defending champions the United States in the knockouts on Sunday.

Manager Peter Gerhardsson may choose to rest some of his side which could help opponents Argentina, who are chasing their first win at this summer's competition.

"There might be minor injuries, for example, which means we're going to have to have a second look and see what kind of team will play on Sunday," said Gerhardsson.

Argentina have never progressed beyond the group stages but could break their duck if they beat Sweden and Italy and South Africa draw, or, if South Africa beat Italy, they better the African Champions' result.

South Africa will only reach the knockouts if they beat Italy and better Argentina's result. Italy will reach the last 16 if they win, or if they draw and Argentina don't beat Sweden.

"Of course, attention is going to be a critical issue for this match," said Italy boss Milena Bertolini.

"It's either in or out. If we go back to the match against Sweden, we saw that we must improve from an emotional side.

"When we come to the tough issues we will come out on top."

Former England goalkeeper Rachel Brown-Finnis' prediction for Argentina v Sweden: "Argentina need a win to have any chance of progressing, but that is just not happening.

"Sweden are already though, and reminded everyone with their big win against Italy what powerhouses they are.

"They have got the opportunity to rest several players here but I don't think they will, and I can see them steamrollering over Argentina in the same way and winning 3-0."

Key stat: Argentina have played more matches (11) than any other team in Women's World Cup history without recording a win.

Brown-Finnis' prediction for South Africa v Italy: "South Africa need to win this one to finish second, otherwise Italy go through.

"It is a huge moment for both teams, but especially Banyana Banyana, who are playing in only their second World Cup and have not made it out of the groups before.

"If they can play like they did against Sweden, I can see South Africa doing it. That's why I am backing them, because I have seen how they can play, but they will have to change their habit of conceding late goals. 1-0 to South Africa."

Key stat: Thembi Kgatlana has been directly involved in three of South Africa's four goals at this year's Women's World Cup (2 goals, 1 assist) and is the only South African player to have scored in multiple editions of the tournament.

Jamaica v Brazil; Panama v France

Group F, both matches start at 11:00 BST, ITV

It's been 28 years since Brazil, who have qualified for every tournament, failed to make the knockout rounds.

However, the South Americans need to beat an impressive Jamaican side if they are to avoid an early exit this year.

"Tomorrow's a decider and we don't want to go home," said Brazil great Marta, who is playing at her sixth and final World Cup.

Jamaica manager Lorne Donaldson says his Reggae Girlz are also determined to stay on in Australia, adding that the return of striker Khadija Shaw from suspension could help them do just that.

Shaw, who scored 31 goals in 30 games for Manchester City last season, was sent off after receiving a second yellow card in Jamaica's 0-0 draw with France and missed the 1-0 win over Panama.

"She's a lethal weapon, she scores goals and is the leading goal-scorer in Jamaica," Donaldson said.

"She's a very good leader and an outstanding footballer."

France are on the verge of qualifying for the last 16, but they will be keen to avoid defeat by 52nd ranked Panama.

The Concacaf side have already been eliminated after two defeats, but Les Bleues manager Herve Renard says his team must take their opponents seriously after they struggled in a goalless draw against Jamaica in their opener.

"We know it's going to be tough, it's not a friendly," Renard said.

"It is an opponent who will want to win for their country, their pride. We must take it seriously. The players will give 100% in order to top the group."

The Frenchman says he will make changes to the starting line-up that defeated Brazil and suggested captain and centre-back Wendie Renard, who scored the winner in that game, could be left on the bench.

"I will speak to her because sometimes some players would rather play than be on the bench to be ready," he said.

"Sometimes it's good for them to rest, sometimes it isn't. It depends on the player."

The two teams qualifying from Group F will take on the top two finishers from Group H, which remains wide open with Colombia, Germany, Morocco and South Korea all able to qualify heading into Thursday's final round of games.

Brown-Finnis' prediction for Jamaica v Brazil: "Realistically, Brazil have to win this game to get out of Group F but Jamaica showed with their 0-0 draw with France that they are very strong defensively.

"The Reggae Girlz will also have their captain and talisman, Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw, back from suspension to add more bite to their attack.

"Brazil did not show as much attacking flair against France as they did against Panama but I am expecting them to drive forward again here.

"It is going to be an exciting game, but I just have a feeling Jamaica will frustrate them and get the draw they need to progress, so I'm predicting 1-1."

Key stat: Jamaica lost 3-0 to Brazil in their first ever Women's World Cup game in the 2019 group stages.

Brown-Finnis' prediction for Panama v France: "I really enjoyed co-commentating on France's win over Brazil - France's squad depth made the difference in the end, with the players they brought on, but either team could have won it.

"Hopefully that was a sign of what we'll see more of in the knockout stages, with not much of a gap between the teams, but France should run out easy winners here to ensure they go through.

"They looked brilliant down the left-hand side against Brazil and they should be too organised, and also too dynamic, for Panama to deal with. I'm going with 2-0 to France."

Key stat: Panama could become just the third team after Japan and Nigeria in 1991 to lose their first three games in the Women's World Cup without scoring.