Demarai Gray scored four goals in 33 league games last season

Fulham are in talks to sign Jamaica international winger Demarai Gray from fellow Premier League side Everton.

Gray, 27, joined the Toffees from Bayer Leverkusen for £1.7m in 2021 and has gone on to make 75 appearances and score 12 goals.

Crystal Palace, Turkish Super Lig side Besiktas and clubs in Saudi Arabia have also been interested in signing Gray.

But BBC Sport understands Gray's preference is a move to Fulham, who require reinforcements in attack.

Former Leicester player Gray only recently returned to training after competing at the Concacaf Gold Cup.

He would provide an option to boss Marco Silva after Manor Solomon moved to Tottenham following the end of his loan spell, while Wales international winger Dan James returned to parent club Leeds.

The Cottagers have signed striker Raul Jimenez from Wolves and centre-back Calvin Bassey from Ajax so far this summer.

Meanwhile, reports suggesting Fulham external-link have reached an agreement to sign Juventus full-back Luca Pellegrini are wide of the mark.