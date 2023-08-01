Last updated on .From the section Sutton United

Aiden O'Brien won five caps for the Republic of Ireland between 2018 and 2019, scoring once against Poland

Sutton United have signed Shrewsbury Town forward Aiden O'Brien on loan.

The 29-year-old has agreed a deal to move to the League Two side until January, returning to the capital three years after leaving Millwall.

He has scored 66 goals in 355 senior appearances and has also spent time at Sunderland and Portsmouth.

He joined the Shrews a year ago but made just six substitute appearances in League One before moving to Gillingham on loan in January.

The former Republic of Ireland striker scored two goals in 14 League One games for the Gills last season.

''I worked with Aiden when he was at Aldershot on a loan spell from Millwall, and know what a good character he will be in the dressing room and on the pitch," Sutton boss Matt Gray told the club website.

"He's gone on to have a great career with Millwall, Sunderland and Portsmouth as well as playing internationally, and I'm delighted to get the chance to work with him again.

"He's mainly a striker, but can also play wide and will give us quality, and options, in our front line.''

