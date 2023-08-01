Last updated on .From the section Cheltenham

Curtis Davies joined League One club Cheltenham this summer after being released by Derby

Veteran centre-back Curtis Davies might be the oldest player at new club Cheltenham Town but says he is embracing it.

The 38-year-old joined the League One club on a one-year deal this summer following his release from Derby after six years.

The 2023-24 season will be his 19th as a player since making his debut for Luton Town in 2003.

He made 24 appearances for the Rams last season in all competitions.

"I did have Phil Jagielka (at Derby) play with me and made me feel young for a couple of months at least," Davies told BBC Points West.

"But I've always embraced the role of being the senior. I like to help people out on the pitch, off the pitch, it's part of my game that helps me concentrate and helps me do my job right.

"It's just something that I've become accustomed to. I think I said to a few of the lads I've got shin pads that are older than them that are 22 years old as well.

"It's interesting but when you get to this stage of my career I'm just pleased I can still be out there and running around with the young lads."

Davies has made more than 600 appearances across his career at clubs including Aston Villa, Hull City, West Brom and Leicester.

He played alongside Robins head coach Wade Elliott at Birmingham City.

Yet he is one of only four players in the Robins' first team over the age of 25 and is five years older than Liam Sercombe, the next oldest in the squad.

Elliott said adding experience to the team was key.

"The predominant makeup of our group is 20 to 24, really good characters, sponges, want to soak up information and they'll lean on Curt for a lot," Elliott said.

"It was important that Curt's in there and he'll impart some wisdom to them."

Collective strength key

Cheltenham finished 16th in League One last season to secure their status for a second campaign.

They have never spent more than three consecutive seasons in the third tier.

"They're a really good group of players, a good group of lads, but we know what we are," Davies added.

"We know that to do anything this season we need to make sure as a collective we're good, and we've got some individuals that are better than others but it's all going to come for the collective and I think that's the clear message.

"If we stick together as a group of players hopefully we can achieve something special this season."