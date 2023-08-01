Last updated on .From the section Cheltenham

Oli Hammond has been in Nottingham Forest's academy since the age of eight

Cheltenham Town have signed midfielder Oli Hammond on a season-long loan from Nottingham Forest.

The 20-year-old has been part of the Forest academy since the age of eight and made his first-team debut in the EFL Cup last season.

Hammond has also represented Wales at under-21 level and played in their European qualifier in June.

He scored six goals for Forest's under-21 side in Premier League 2 last season.

