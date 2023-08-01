Last updated on .From the section Women's World Cup

England cruised through the group stages with three wins

England's last-16 match against Nigeria at the Women's World Cup will be broadcast live on BBC One on Monday, 7 August at 08:30 BST.

There will be commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live and it will also be shown on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

The remaining last-16 selections between BBC and ITV will be decided after the final group games.

England topped Group D with a 100% record, while Nigeria finished second in Group B with a win and two draws.

The BBC is also the only place you can watch both semi-finals, and the World Cup final on Sunday, 20 August will be live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Sports Extra and BBC Sounds will provide live commentary of every England game and other key matches throughout the tournament, including both semi-finals and the final.