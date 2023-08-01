Last updated on .From the section Bolton

George Johnston (centre) made 79 league appearances in his first two seasons with Bolton

Bolton Wanderers defender George Johnston has signed a new three-year deal, weeks after being ruled out for the 2023-24 season with a knee injury.

The 24-year-old former Liverpool player suffered a serious injury in Bolton's pre-season friendly at Bamber Bridge.

His previous contract had been set to expire next summer.

"We wanted to make sure he's looked after and can concentrate on his recovery knowing his future is secure," boss Ian Evatt told the club website. external-link

Meanwhile, former Rochdale and Wolves right-back Luke Matheson has joined Bolton's B team on a one-year deal.

The 20-year-old became Rochdale's youngest debutant when he featured in an EFL Trophy tie at the age of 15, before scoring in a Carabao Cup tie at Manchester United in 2019.