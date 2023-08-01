Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Swansea finished 15th in the Championship in Russell Martin's first year in charge and 10th last season

Swansea City captain Matt Grimes says he was sorry to see Russell Martin depart, but is looking forward to a "fresh start" under the new head coach

Martin left for Southampton this summer after two seasons in south Wales, with former Barnsley boss Michael Duff the new man in charge.

Grimes said on multiple occasions that he thought Martin was the best manager in the Championship.

The 28-year-old midfielder was even rumoured to follow Martin to St Mary's.

"I think it's a natural thing to link someone who has played almost every game under that manager to that manager, it happens all the time," Grimes told BBC Sport Wales.

"I have just carried on with my work to make sure I came back to pre-season fit and firing.

"Obviously we were upset to see him [Martin] go, we thought he was a brilliant coach, he was brilliant with the lads and brilliant around the place.

"It's no secret how much I loved working under him, but football changes and you have to get on with it.

"Everyone is entitled to having a crack at any job they want.

"Southampton are a massive club, just relegated from the Premier League, so the squad and the fire power that they will have will be right up there with the best in the league, so I can fully understand his reasoning for wanting that challenge."

The Swans open the new Championship season at home to Birmingham City on Saturday, 5 August having played six pre-season friendlies.

After last Saturday's 4-0 win over Reading, Grimes is confident the squad "is in a good place".

"Obviously it's been a time of transition for the club, but we have gradually improved throughout pre-season," he said.

"The result at Reading, and the way we played, I think that was the best we have been, which is what you want in the build-up to the start of the season."

Duff has signed a three-year deal and while he is happy to enforce the club's style of playing, he says it is about getting the balance right in a results-based business.

Michael Duff: Ambitious new boss happy to enforce Swansea City 'brand'

"Every manager has got different ways of doing things and different approaches, and we will be looking to execute the best versions of ourselves," added Grimes.

"At Swansea City we always attempt to dominate the ball and be a possession-based team, that's who we are and what we thrive to be, but with a few tweaks here and there with the new manager."

Swansea have been active in the summer transfer market, with Jerry Yates proving the most expensive new recruit since Bersant Celina arrived in 2018.

"Obviously we needed more bodies in the building, it's good to get them over the line, we just need to integrate players as quickly as possible and hope they can really contribute," Grimes said.

He said Yates joining from Blackpool was "massive" and a "brilliant signing".

"He is always such a hard-working player, he is an absolute nightmare to play against, he doesn't stop working and such good quality as well.

"I think he will be a brilliant addition for us."

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

Whether last season's top scorer Joel Piroe remains at Swansea is yet to be seen after being linked with clubs such as Everton, Nottingham Forest and Leicester City.

"He's such a good player, such a good lad, I actually feel a bit sorry for him with the amount of speculation that surrounds him all the time," Grimes said.

"It's warranted because he scores so many goals.

"If someone comes in and takes him from us, it has to be the perfect deal for him and the club, similar to the way Flynn [Downes] left, there was no animosity at all.

"He's a fantastic footballer and a great guy and if he's here absolutely brilliant and if someone comes in, then that's footy