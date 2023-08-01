Last updated on .From the section Burton Albion

Deji Oshilaja has made 72 league appearances for Burton in two seasons

Burton Albion defender Deji Oshilaja has signed a new contract ahead of the start of the League One season.

The 30-year-old joined the Brewers from Charlton in 2021 and played 50 games last term, scoring eight goals.

Oshilaja began his career as a youth player with Cardiff and following a series of loans spent two years with AFC Wimbledon before joining Charlton.

"He's a leader on and off the pitch as well as a huge character in the dressing room," said boss Dino Maamria external-link .

The length of Oshilaja's new deal has not been disclosed.