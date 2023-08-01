Deji Oshilaja: Burton Albion defender agrees new contract
Last updated on .From the section Burton Albion
Burton Albion defender Deji Oshilaja has signed a new contract ahead of the start of the League One season.
The 30-year-old joined the Brewers from Charlton in 2021 and played 50 games last term, scoring eight goals.
Oshilaja began his career as a youth player with Cardiff and following a series of loans spent two years with AFC Wimbledon before joining Charlton.
"He's a leader on and off the pitch as well as a huge character in the dressing room," said boss Dino Maamria.
The length of Oshilaja's new deal has not been disclosed.