Close menu

Iliman Ndiaye: Sheffield United 'reluctantly accept' Marseille's offer for Senegal striker

Last updated on .From the section Sheff Utdcomments41

Iliman Ndiaye celebrates Sheffield United's promotion to the Premier League
Ndiaye was Sheffield United's top scorer in the Championship last season with 14 goals.

Sheffield United have "reluctantly accepted" a reported £20m offer from Marseille for striker Iliman Ndiaye.

The Blades had offered a new contract to the 23-year-old, but he has instead opted to join the Ligue 1 club.

"Obviously, we wanted to keep Iliman," said Sheffield United chief Stephen Bettis.

Senegal's Ndiaye was instrumental in the Blades promotion last season, scoring 14 goals and registering 11 assists in 46 Championship games.

Sheffield United were keen to keep hold of Ndiaye and confident of agreeing a new deal.

But he changed his mind deep into negotiations, leaving the Blades with little choice but to sell with fewer than 12 months remaining on Ndiaye's contract.

Bettis added: "Unfortunately the player made it clear he wanted to make the move happen, despite our best efforts to convince him to stay and play Premier League football. We thank him for his efforts and wish him well.

"With regards to the short-term, the plan is to support [manager] Paul Heckingbottom and the coaching team to be ready for the first game of the season against Crystal Palace."

Ndiaye played for Marseille at youth level before moving in 2014 to Dakar Sacre-Coeur in Senegal.

In 2016 he joined Boreham Wood before signing for Sheffield United three years later, where he progressed through the club's development teams.

He made his debut in 2021/22, scoring twice against Peterborough on his debut and ending the season with seven goals in 35 appearances.

He has played 88 games in total for Sheffield United, scoring 22 goals.

Blades have huge shoes to fill - Analysis

Rob Staton, BBC Radio Sheffield

So the saga is over and not in the way anyone at Sheffield United hoped, or as of a couple of weeks ago, expected.

Despite the pull of his boyhood club in France, Ndiaye was on the brink of signing a new contract at Bramall Lane. Then, something changed the situation. Now he has swapped the Premier League for Ligue 1 and Sheffield United have huge shoes to fill.It's also disappointing for fans and, less importantly, those of us who were looking forward to watching Ndiaye from the press box.

He is such a talent and waiting to see if he could have an impact in the best league in the world was exciting. He could've been the difference between two very different outcomes for United this year.

Now, the challenge will be to find goal contributions from other players. As a talent, he is virtually irreplaceable. You'd have to spend tens of millions.Such is the modern game though. Even if the player initially wants to stay, so many people influence what actually happens.

His contract was running down. The club say they reluctantly accepted an offer from Marseille. Life goes on, but it's a bitter blow for the red side of Sheffield.

Comments

Join the conversation

41 comments

  • Comment posted by Shillings575, today at 19:46

    My gut feeling is he was scared of being found out in the Premier League as not being a high enough standard.

  • Comment posted by 5heff, today at 19:41

    Zian Flemming from Millwall would be the perfect replacement, but we may have to fight them for him! 👊💥

  • Comment posted by 5heff, today at 19:39

    I wish him well and think he is the most gifted player to play at Bramall Lane in my 40 years as a fan, but he should not have let the situation get this far. To agree to sign, film a video with Billy Sharp handing over the famous No.10 shirt, then change his mind at the last minute was unfair to the club and the fans. Sadly, this has tarnished his legacy and reputation at the club 😔 UTB ⚔️

  • Comment posted by Jack Dominiak, today at 19:31

    He's not stupid, he saw like everyone else, there's zero investment in the team and the blades will be relegation fodder, he clearly has higher ambitions than the club, and all this rubbish about his boyhood club is just that, Rubbish 😏

    • Reply posted by CYRAWW, today at 19:43

      CYRAWW replied:
      Well he's hardly going to fulfil any of his ambitions going to Marseille is he. This move displays a distinct lack of ambition, he could have showcased his talent in the best league in the world then moved anywhere he wanted, on his terms. He was led by the nose by his advisors and it will end in tears for him. Nicolas Anelka anyone?

  • Comment posted by borbokis, today at 19:29

    I refuse to be philosophical about this. It's a disaster, especially at this stage of the summer. If there was any sign of serious money being available we could live in hope but we're back to life on a shoestring.
    No idea what the plan is or what Hecky is expected to do with the pitiful resources at his disposal.

  • Comment posted by Delfonics, today at 19:27

    Perhaps you could ask Billy Sharp to come back.

  • Comment posted by BoB, today at 19:25

    Yes it's a blow but same as my last 60 years of following United, the club will carry on. No one player is bigger than the club, let's hope he has a successful career.

  • Comment posted by Greasy chip butty, today at 19:24

    Disappointed he's going, disgusted how he's wangled it. He could have been a legend in the iconic number 10 shirt, following Tony Currie, Brian Deane and Billy Sharp. Now his reputation is in the gutter.

  • Comment posted by delay action, today at 19:23

    Good riddance say he's a blade ,a true blade doesn't back stab the cloud and surporters

    • Reply posted by BoB, today at 19:29

      BoB replied:
      Sorry mate but what he did for us, no true blade will bad mouth him but wish him well.

  • Comment posted by AD, today at 19:19

    Relegation fodder and perennial underachievers

  • Comment posted by Amin Yashed, today at 19:18

    Relegation assured if The Blades are going to rely on McBurnie to score any goals as he is only Scottish League 2 standard.

    • Reply posted by Rye1, today at 19:21

      Rye1 replied:
      Behave

  • Comment posted by Donny Blade, today at 19:18

    Thanks for your in depth observations

  • Comment posted by DavidGedge, today at 19:13

    Favourites for relegation

    • Reply posted by BoB, today at 19:15

      BoB replied:
      Wednesday oh definately.

  • Comment posted by BoB, today at 19:10

    Sad but also realistic his boyhood club came in for him, it's a shame the PL will not witness his incredible skill but all the best sunshine.

  • Comment posted by starsail1, today at 19:09

    22 in 88. Not great.

    • Reply posted by borbokis, today at 19:18

      borbokis replied:
      Wait until you see Maldini's laughable goalscoring record

  • Comment posted by david, today at 19:07

    Was obviously swaying back and fro, owes United nothing and wish him all the best 👍

    • Reply posted by Greasy chip butty, today at 19:37

      Greasy chip butty replied:
      He owes another year as per the contract he signed.

  • Comment posted by Rye1, today at 19:05

    Absolutely gutted about this but we cannot deny him the chance of a move to his boyhood club and we need the money because a takeover is happening anytime soon as the owner claims to have no money. Wish him all the best and hope he is a success for them but we really need to reinvest some of this money and get a striker very quicky.

  • Comment posted by fair1, today at 19:04

    looks like the lad stuck the knife into the club

    • Reply posted by paddyomahler, today at 19:09

      paddyomahler replied:
      In what way do you get that out of this article.

  • Comment posted by Cannagetatransfer, today at 19:01

    https://www.sheffieldunited.news/news/fresh-hope-over-iliman-ndiaye-contract-with-likely-solution-now-reported/

    Hahahaha

    WAWAW

    • Reply posted by Rye1, today at 19:06

      Rye1 replied:
      Enjoy 2024/25 season back in League 1 where you belong

  • Comment posted by Jacksonville, today at 19:01

    Didn't fancy the relegation battle that's odds on

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport