Ed Turns: Leyton Orient re-sign Brighton centre-back on loan

Ed Turns started 16 League Two games following his move to Brisbane Road in January

League One newcomers Leyton Orient have re-signed Brighton & Hove Albion centre-back Ed Turns on a season-long loan deal.

The 20-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan with the O's, scoring two goals in 16 outings as the club won the League Two title.

The Wales Under-21 international is Orient's eighth summer signing.

"It was a really easy decision for us to bring Ed back," head coach Richie Wellens told the club website.external-link

"We had a conversation with Brighton at the end of last season and we agreed that Ed's natural progression would be to play in League One."

Orient begin the 2023-24 campaign away to Charlton Athletic on Saturday (15:00 BST).

