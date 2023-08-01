Close menu

Samson Tovide: Colchester United striker agrees new deal for at least two years

Last updated on .From the section Colchester

Samson Tovide playing for Colchester
Samson Tovide scored his first professional goal in a 3-0 home win over Doncaster last season

Colchester United striker Samson Tovide has signed a new two-year contract.

The 19-year-old made his English Football League debut in October 2021 and made 31 appearances last season, scoring twice.

Tovide's deal with the League Two club also includes an option for a further 12 months.

Having scored four goals in four warm-up games, he will wear the number nine shirt this season - which the U's begin at home to Swindon Town on Saturday.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC