Samson Tovide: Colchester United striker agrees new deal for at least two years
Colchester United striker Samson Tovide has signed a new two-year contract.
The 19-year-old made his English Football League debut in October 2021 and made 31 appearances last season, scoring twice.
Tovide's deal with the League Two club also includes an option for a further 12 months.
Having scored four goals in four warm-up games, he will wear the number nine shirt this season - which the U's begin at home to Swindon Town on Saturday.