Lesley Ugochukwu: Chelsea complete £23.2m signing of Rennes midfielder on seven-year deal
Last updated on .From the section Chelsea
Chelsea have signed teenage French midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu from Rennes on a seven-year deal for 27m euros (£23.2m).
Ugochukwu, 19, has made 47 Ligue 1 appearances for Rennes and has also featured in the Europa League.
He is yet to make his senior debut for France but has played for Les Bleus at under-17, under-18 and under-19 levels.
His arrival comes after Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino recently said the Blues needed to add to their midfield.
More to follow.
- Latest Chelsea news, analysis and fan views
- Get Blues news notifications
- Listen to the latest The Far Post podcast
- Our coverage of Chelsea is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
- Everything Chelsea - go straight to all the best content
Give me a bloody break from it you bunch of c-rated Journos!!!!!!!!
Top ten if you’re lucky this season
The kid might spend 5 years on the bench but at least in Saudi it will be warm.
Should suit Chelsea!