Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Chelsea have signed teenage French midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu from Rennes on a seven-year deal for 27m euros (£23.2m).

Ugochukwu, 19, has made 47 Ligue 1 appearances for Rennes and has also featured in the Europa League.

He is yet to make his senior debut for France but has played for Les Bleus at under-17, under-18 and under-19 levels.

His arrival comes after Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino recently said the Blues needed to add to their midfield.

More to follow.