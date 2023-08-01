Close menu

Lesley Ugochukwu: Chelsea complete £23.2m signing of Rennes midfielder on seven-year deal

Last updated on .From the section Chelseacomments30

Breaking news

Chelsea have signed teenage French midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu from Rennes on a seven-year deal for 27m euros (£23.2m).

Ugochukwu, 19, has made 47 Ligue 1 appearances for Rennes and has also featured in the Europa League.

He is yet to make his senior debut for France but has played for Les Bleus at under-17, under-18 and under-19 levels.

His arrival comes after Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino recently said the Blues needed to add to their midfield.

More to follow.

How to follow Chelsea on the BBC bannerChelsea banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

30 comments

  • Comment posted by Mike T, today at 18:25

    Boehly-ball...... the gift that keeps on giving. Mid table Chelsea going in circles.

  • Comment posted by BillysGwoaty, today at 18:25

    And this is the ground breaking news BBC now serve up.

    Give me a bloody break from it you bunch of c-rated Journos!!!!!!!!

  • Comment posted by duncan, today at 18:25

    Now all the "fans" who have never heard of him will say what a bargain he is!!

  • Comment posted by fyr36dzn, today at 18:25

    Chelsea, Chelsea, Chelsea……sigh
    Top ten if you’re lucky this season

  • Comment posted by WildReiver, today at 18:24

    Chelsea are looking to move to Saudi Arabia so Stanford Bridge can be sold to Lidl to build a supermarket.
    The kid might spend 5 years on the bench but at least in Saudi it will be warm.

  • Comment posted by Noisy Neighbour, today at 18:24

    7 years 😂😂😂😂😂

  • Comment posted by duncan, today at 18:22

    More dodgy dealing , just a fiddle to make agents money

  • Comment posted by The Spider, today at 18:22

    Is this the men’s team or the women’s team…..just checking as Lesley is a woman’s name and equal pay and all that…

  • Comment posted by cj, today at 18:22

    I will go on the bench for 10 yrs not a problem!!!

  • Comment posted by Cynical Sid, today at 18:22

    Chelsea, great academy then waste all their home grown talent!

  • Comment posted by Brexit Remoaner, today at 18:21

    Who?

  • Comment posted by Gaz, today at 18:21

    Vitesse are gonna have a hell of a team!

  • Comment posted by Sean, today at 18:21

    He'll be sold by the time they've got his surname on his shirt....

  • Comment posted by Mark, today at 18:21

    I thought these really long deals weren't allowing anymore?

    • Reply posted by rjaggar, today at 18:25

      rjaggar replied:
      The deals can be as long as you like, you just have to amortise the transfer fee over no longer than 5 years.

  • Comment posted by LetFod, today at 18:20

    Ugochukwu under my spell 🎶

  • Comment posted by Lovely Day, today at 18:20

    47 Games 1 Goal

    Should suit Chelsea!

  • Comment posted by Miffsky, today at 18:19

    How big is their squad now. Utterly ridiculous.

  • Comment posted by Dave, today at 18:19

    7 years on a bench in Chelsea... what kids will do for money these days!

    • Reply posted by Montayne, today at 18:22

      Montayne replied:
      Can’t blame the kids, as a teenager you’d want security too.. Blame Chelsea for these stupid long contracts

  • Comment posted by Montayne, today at 18:19

    Poor kid

  • Comment posted by User0433644828, today at 18:18

    who?

    • Reply posted by The Don Himself, today at 18:20

      The Don Himself replied:
      Lesley Ugochukwu it's in the article title.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport