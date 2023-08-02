Close menu
Women's World Cup - Group G
ArgentinaArgentina0SwedenSweden0

Argentina v Sweden

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Argentina

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Correa
  • 4Cruz
  • 2Sachs
  • 6Cometti
  • 3Stábile
  • 13Braun
  • 7Núñez
  • 17Gómez
  • 22Banini
  • 15Bonsegundo
  • 19Larroquette

Substitutes

  • 5Santana
  • 8Falfán
  • 9Gramaglia
  • 10Ippólito
  • 11Rodríguez
  • 12Esponda
  • 16Benítez
  • 18Chávez
  • 20Singarella
  • 21Lonigro
  • 23Cháves

Sweden

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 12Falk
  • 4Lennartsson
  • 13Ilestedt
  • 6Eriksson
  • 5Sandberg
  • 20Bennison
  • 17Seger
  • 10Jakobsson
  • 7Janogy
  • 22Schough
  • 15Blomqvist

Substitutes

  • 1Musovic
  • 2Andersson
  • 3Sembrant
  • 8Hurtig
  • 9Asllani
  • 11Blackstenius
  • 14Björn
  • 16Angeldahl
  • 18Rolfö
  • 19Rytting Kaneryd
  • 21Enblom
  • 23Rubensson
Referee:
Salima Mukansanga

Match Stats

Home TeamArgentinaAway TeamSweden
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home1
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Aldana Cometti (Argentina).

  2. Post update

    Sofia Jakobsson (Sweden) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Stina Lennartsson (Sweden).

  4. Post update

    Florencia Bonsegundo (Argentina) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Post update

    Romina Núñez (Argentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Anna Sandberg (Sweden).

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mariana Larroquette (Argentina) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Romina Núñez with a headed pass.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Madelen Janogy (Sweden).

  9. Post update

    Sophía Braun (Argentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  11. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland31202025
2Norway31116154
3New Zealand31111104
4Philippines310218-73

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Australia32017346
2Nigeria31203215
3Canada311125-34
4Ireland301213-21

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Japan3300110119
2Spain32018446
3Zambia3102311-83
4Costa Rica300318-70

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England33008179
2Denmark32013126
3China310227-53
4Haiti300304-40

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands32109187
2USA31204135
3Portugal31112114
4Vietnam3003012-120

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France21102114
2Jamaica21101014
3Brazil21015233
4Panama200205-50

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden32107167
2Italy311115-44
3South Africa302134-12
4Argentina302123-12

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Colombia22004136
2Germany21017253
3Morocco210116-53
4South Korea200203-30
View full Women's World Cup tables

