South Africa v Italy

Goal! South Africa 0, Italy 1. Arianna Caruso (Italy) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Line-ups
South Africa
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Swart
- 2Ramalepe
- 13Mbane
- 4Matlou
- 7Dhlamini
- 20Moodaly
- 3Gamede
- 8Magaia
- 10Motlhalo
- 12Seoposenwe
- 11Kgatlana
Substitutes
- 5Magama
- 6Cesane
- 9Salgado
- 14Makhubela
- 16Dlamini
- 17Kgadiete
- 18Holweni
- 21Moletsane
- 22Kgoale
- 23Shongwe
Italy
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 22Durante
- 4Di Guglielmo
- 3Orsi
- 5Linari
- 17Boattin
- 6Giugliano
- 18Caruso
- 14Beccari
- 16Dragoni
- 8Bonansea
- 9Giacinti
Substitutes
- 1Giuliani
- 2Severini
- 7Cantore
- 10Girelli
- 11Glionna
- 12Baldi
- 13Bartoli
- 15Serturini
- 19Lenzini
- 20Greggi
- 21Cernoia
- 23Salvai
- Referee:
- María Carvajal
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home29%
- Away71%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away0
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Penalty Italy. Chiara Beccari draws a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Karabo Dhlamini (South Africa) after a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Lisa Boattin (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa).
Post update
Elena Linari (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.