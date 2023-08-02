Close menu
Women's World Cup - Group G
South AfricaSouth Africa0ItalyItaly1

South Africa v Italy

Last updated on .From the section Women's World Cup

Line-ups

South Africa

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Swart
  • 2Ramalepe
  • 13Mbane
  • 4Matlou
  • 7Dhlamini
  • 20Moodaly
  • 3Gamede
  • 8Magaia
  • 10Motlhalo
  • 12Seoposenwe
  • 11Kgatlana

Substitutes

  • 5Magama
  • 6Cesane
  • 9Salgado
  • 14Makhubela
  • 16Dlamini
  • 17Kgadiete
  • 18Holweni
  • 21Moletsane
  • 22Kgoale
  • 23Shongwe

Italy

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 22Durante
  • 4Di Guglielmo
  • 3Orsi
  • 5Linari
  • 17Boattin
  • 6Giugliano
  • 18Caruso
  • 14Beccari
  • 16Dragoni
  • 8Bonansea
  • 9Giacinti

Substitutes

  • 1Giuliani
  • 2Severini
  • 7Cantore
  • 10Girelli
  • 11Glionna
  • 12Baldi
  • 13Bartoli
  • 15Serturini
  • 19Lenzini
  • 20Greggi
  • 21Cernoia
  • 23Salvai
Referee:
María Carvajal

Match Stats

Home TeamSouth AfricaAway TeamItaly
Possession
Home29%
Away71%
Shots
Home0
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Goal! South Africa 0, Italy 1. Arianna Caruso (Italy) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  2. Post update

    Penalty Italy. Chiara Beccari draws a foul in the penalty area.

  3. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Karabo Dhlamini (South Africa) after a foul in the penalty area.

  4. Post update

    Lisa Boattin (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa).

  6. Post update

    Elena Linari (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa).

  8. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  9. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland31202025
2Norway31116154
3New Zealand31111104
4Philippines310218-73

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Australia32017346
2Nigeria31203215
3Canada311125-34
4Ireland301213-21

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Japan3300110119
2Spain32018446
3Zambia3102311-83
4Costa Rica300318-70

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England33008179
2Denmark32013126
3China310227-53
4Haiti300304-40

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands32109187
2USA31204135
3Portugal31112114
4Vietnam3003012-120

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France21102114
2Jamaica21101014
3Brazil21015233
4Panama200205-50

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden32107167
2Italy311115-44
3South Africa302134-12
4Argentina302123-12

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Colombia22004136
2Germany21017253
3Morocco210116-53
4South Korea200203-30
View full Women's World Cup tables

