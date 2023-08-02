Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Cody Gakpo (second from right) celebrates opening the scoring for Liverpool

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has admitted there is "still work to do" before the season starts following the club's 4-3 loss to Bayern Munich.

The Reds took a two-goal lead in the pre-season fixture in Singapore, with Cody Gakpo and Van Dijk on target.

Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane levelled matters for Bayern, only for Luis Diaz to restore the lead.

But Josip Stanisic equalised and Frans Kratzig netted a dramatic 91st minute winner.

The 32-year-old told LFCTV: "[There's] so many good things and things we have to improve.

"They [Bayern] are a very good opponent and they punish you if you are not on it for a split second - that is what happened today.

"[There's] still work to do - and that is what we are going to do."

Liverpool have scored 15 goals in four pre-season games, but have conceded 10 as they continue their search for a defensive midfielder.

Dutchman Van Dijk wants his team-mates to "learn from certain situations."

"We have the quality to punish them if they make a mistake and that's what we did," he added.

"It doesn't matter that much luckily, it's about the process and we have to learn from certain situations.

"The games that we played and the training sessions have been intense. We work on set-pieces every game. I should be more clinical at times and I am working on that.

"We want to play at the highest level and compete with these teams and players. They punished us at times and that's how it is. We're still in pre-season and we've had big changes."

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp confirmed after the match that Liverpool had "no further injuries" in the friendly despite summer signing, midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, limping off after a clash of knees.