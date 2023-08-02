Last updated on .From the section Newcastle

Newcastle United will play in the Champions League this season for the first time since 2003

Newcastle United have changed the proposed ballot process for buying home tickets after fans expressed concerns.

Members were told that seats at a range of prices would be randomly allocated and payment automatically taken.

The Newcastle United Supporters Trust (NUST) said the lack of choice on the final cost of a ticket was a "huge financial worry for many during a cost-of-living crisis".

Fans will now be able to select a specific ticket price category.

CEO Darren Eales said Newcastle "appreciated the feedback" on the ballot process.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur Supporters Trust (THST) has called for a reversal of ticket price increases in addition to a price freeze for the 2024-25 season.

It asked fans to resist price increases, which show their "loyalty is being exploited".

A THST statement read: "Ticket price increases are not an economic necessity for the ninth richest club in world football.

"They are a choice: a choice the club's board has chosen to make against the backdrop of a cost-of-living crisis with prices already sky high. We therefore call on all Spurs fans to join us in telling the club: enough is enough."

Supporters' trusts at Fulham, Wolves and West Ham backed THST's requests.

The Aston Villa Supporters Trust (AVST) has expressed concerns over ticket office and commercial practices at Villa Park, which it says appear to be "going backwards at an alarming rate".

The trust said it had received an "avalanche of complaints" from supporters and claimed loyal fans are being alienated by some policies.