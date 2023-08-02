Last updated on .From the section Football

Adam Porter scored three goals and made three assists during his time on loan at Truro City last season

Truro City have signed midfielder Adam Porter on a permanent deal after his release by Salford City.

The 21-year-old scored three times in 16 loan games at Truro from October last year until February.

A former Stoke City academy player, he made two appearances for the club in the Carabao Cup and spent time on loan at National League side Altrincham.

He joined Salford City last summer but made just one appearance for the League Two side in the Papa Johns Trophy.

"I'm delighted to be back at the club," Porter told the Truro City website.

"I have really fond memories of my time here last season so I'm really excited to be here on a permanent basis and see what we can achieve after last season's success."

He is the fourth new player to join Truro in the space of a week after former Plymouth Argyle left-back Ryan Law and AFC Wimbledon forward Obed Yeboah agreed permanent deals while York City defender Sam Sanders moved to the club on loan.