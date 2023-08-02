Last updated on .From the section Swindon

Jake Young helped Forest Green Rovers win the League Two title in 2022

Swindon Town have signed Bradford City forward Jake Young on loan.

The 22-year-old has agreed a season-long deal at the County Ground and has played 91 senior games for EFL sides, scoring 16 goals.

The ex-Sheffield United youngster moved to Forest Green Rovers in 2020, scoring 12 times in 62 games across two seasons before moving to Bradford last summer.

He scored four goals in 12 matches for the Bantams before joining Barrow on loan in January.

"It's a club that I played at previous times and it's always been somewhere that's left an impression on me," Young told the club website.

"I remember playing here a couple of seasons ago when Swindon beat Forest Green and I remember the fans were just brilliant, the stadium was bouncing and definitely, something that attracted me here."

