Mohammed Salisu: Southampton defender completes move to AS Monaco
Last updated on .From the section Southampton
Southampton centre-back Mohammed Salisu has joined French side Monaco.
The 24-year-old leaves St Mary's after three seasons to join the Ligue 1 club ahead of their new campaign in the French top flight.
The Ghana international, who played at the 2022 World Cup, was a regular feature for Saints after joining from Valladolid in 2020.
But he only made only six league appearances in 2023 before they were relegated from the Premier League.