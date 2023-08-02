Last updated on .From the section Southampton

Mohammed Salisu only played six Premier League games for Saints in 2023

Southampton centre-back Mohammed Salisu has joined French side Monaco.

The 24-year-old leaves St Mary's after three seasons to join the Ligue 1 club ahead of their new campaign in the French top flight.

The Ghana international, who played at the 2022 World Cup, was a regular feature for Saints after joining from Valladolid in 2020.

But he only made only six league appearances in 2023 before they were relegated from the Premier League.