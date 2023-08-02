Last updated on .From the section Reading

A dark cloud of uncertainty remains over Reading as they set to embark on their League One campaign

Reading's owners are looking for new investors to provide financial stability at the club.

The League One side were put under a fresh transfer embargo by the English Football League at the end of July for failing to pay taxes on time.

They had only just had a long standing two-year embargo lifted and the club was served a winding-up petition over unpaid taxes in June.

Reading say owner Dai Yongge remains fully committed to the club.

"Both he [Mr Dai] and chief executive Dayong Pang have been extremely active in trying to establish a sustainable source of financial backing for the football club," Reading said in a statement. external-link

"Despite ongoing complex cashflow constraints - related in part to the intense and protracted effects of the global pandemic which continue to impact business in China - the full wage bill has been satisfied for both players and staff at the end of the month," it added.

Reading say a recent late payment to HM Revenue & Customs which put the club back under a transfer embargo is due to be "personally resolved" by Mr Dai in the coming days.

