Last updated on .From the section Watford

Giorgi Chakvetadze is Val Ismael's sixth signing for Watford

Watford have made their sixth summer signing by bringing in midfielder Giorgi Chakvetadze from Belgian side KAA Gent on a season-long loan.

The 23-year-old, who has won 16 caps for Georgia, joins with the option of a permanent transfer for Vicarage Road.

Chakvetadze's professional career began with home-town club Dinamo Tbilisi before he joined Gent in August 2017.

He has hit five goals in 50 league appearances for Gent and has had two spells on loan whilst with the club.

Chakvetadze spent the second half of the 2021-22 season with Hamburg in the German second tier, then spent the 2022-23 season with Slovan Bratislava.

He follows the signings of strikers Rhys Healey and Tom Ince, midfielders Matheus Martins and Jake Livermore, defender Jamal Lewis since the appointment of Val Ismael as the Horns' new head coach in May.

Watford, 11th in last season's Championship under three different bosses, Rob Edwards, Slaven Bilic and Chris Wilder, begin the new campaign at home to Queens Park Rangers this Saturday.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.