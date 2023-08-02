Last updated on .From the section Preston

Jack Whatmough scored three goals in 83 league appearances for Wigan

Preston North End have signed former Wigan defender Jack Whatmough on a three-year contract.

The 26-year-old was a free agent after terminating his deal with the Latics last week because of repeated contractual breaches by the club's previous ownership.

He could make his Preston debut against Bristol City on Saturday.

"I want to prove that I'm worthy to play Championship football," he told the club website. external-link

