Colwill started for England in their Under-21 European Championship final win over Spain.

Defender Levi Colwill has signed a new six-year deal with Chelsea, with an option for a further year.

The England Under-21 international helped Brighton qualify for the Europa League last season, making 17 Premier League appearances while on loan at the club.

The 20-year-old posted a goodbye message to Seagulls fans on Instagram on Tuesday. external-link

"It's always been an easy decision," said Colwill.

"'As I've grown up, all I've known is Chelsea. I've spoken with the manager [Mauricio Pochettino] and he's given me reassurance, that trust I needed.

"He's spoken with me not just as a player but a person. It's made a big difference."

Colwill joined Chelsea at the age of eight, progressing through the Blues youth teams before being loaned to Huddersfield in 2021/22, where he made 29 Championship appearances and helped the club reach the play-off final.

After an impressive stint on loan at Brighton last season, Colwill helped the England Under-21s win the European Championship for the first time in 39 years this summer.

Chelsea sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley said: "Levi is an outstanding player who has risen to every challenge in his career so far."

"We are thrilled he will remain at Chelsea for years to come. His journey from academy to first team is testament to his talent, dedication, and determination.

"Everyone at the club is now looking forward to watching him thrive at Stamford Bridge in the seasons ahead."