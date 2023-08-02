Last updated on .From the section Lincoln City

Ben House was Lincoln's top scorer last season with 13 goals

Striker Ben House has signed a new deal with Lincoln City to remain with the club until the summer of 2025.

House, 24, was the Imps' top scorer last season with 13 goals and was voted the players' player of the year.

He has made 50 appearances for the club since joining from National League side Eastleigh in January 2022.

"As last season progressed he showed why we brought him to the club and his potential to play higher," said Lincoln director of football Jez George.