Nathan Bishop: Sunderland sign Manchester United goalkeeper for undisclosed fee

Nathan Bishop in action for Manchester United
Nathan Bishop is Sunderland's sixth summer signing

Sunderland have signed Manchester United goalkeeper Nathan Bishop for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal.

The 23-year-old joined United from Southend in January 2020 but never made a competitive appearance for the Premier League side.

He could make his Black Cats debut against Ipswich Town on Sunday.

Bishop was involved with a collision with Wrexham striker Paul Mullin during a pre-season friendly that left the latter with a punctured lung.

