Andre Green: Rotherham United sign former Aston Villa forward
Rotherham United have signed forward Andre Green on a two-year contract after a successful trial.
The 25-year-old spent the past two seasons in Slovakia with Slovan Bratislava.
He came through Aston Villa's academy and had loan spells with Portsmouth, Preston and Charlton before joining Sheffield Wednesday in January 2021.
The former England Under-20 international could make his Millers debut against Stoke on Saturday.
