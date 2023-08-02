Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Manchester United goalkeeper Nathan Bishop collided with Wrexham's Paul Mullin during a pre-season game in San Diego

Manager Phil Parkinson says Wrexham have made bids for players with leading striker Paul Mullin set to be out for up to two months.

Mullin, 28, suffered a punctured lung during the club's US tour.

Parkinson said he was already in the market for a forward ahead of the club's return to the EFL before Mullin's injury

"That's proving difficult because teams don't want to sell their best players, it's as simple as that," he said.

"The market has become inflated but everyone's finding that.

"We've got bids on the table for one or two players and we're trying everything we can to get a player in as soon as possible.

"But when you're going for a player who's a key player at a football club, it's not easy.

"Forgetting that, we've got players more than capable of stepping into Paul's shoes."

National League champions Wrexham will play their first game in the Football League for 15 years on Saturday when they host MK Dons in League Two.

Mullin, who scored 47 goals across all competitions last season, is currently unable to fly home due to the nature of his injury in which he suffered a punctured lung and four broken ribs after a collision with Manchester United goalkeeper Nathan Bishop.

He is currently recovering at the home of one of the club's Hollywood owners, Rob McElhenney, in California.

"I spoke to Paul yesterday, obviously enjoying the Californian sun," Parkinson told BBC Sport Wales.

"It's not the worse place to be but he'd rather be back here.

"He's in a lot of pain but the owners are making sure it's as comfortable a stay as possible.

"There's not much treatment he can have out there. It's dealing with the pain management at the moment.

"When he can come back, which is in a week's time, we'll assess him again and do everything in our power to get him back on the pitch as soon as possible as long it's safe for him.

"It's sad, for the contribution he's made, that's he's not running out for our first game back in the EFL.

"But that's football - injuries happen unfortunately."

Parkinson said Wrexham had "two great weeks" in the United States in which they played games against Chelsea, Manchester United, LA Galaxy and Philadelphia Union II.

But the Wrexham manager does not thinking the demands of the tour will effect Wrexham during a busy August schedule in which they will play eight games.

"Ideally we would have liked more minutes, I don't think you can hide away from that," Parkinson added.

"We had a good block of training before we went there, we tried to balance the game time and training out there as well as we can.

"We've got a strong squad, we've got cover in all positions and we're still looking to add to that.

"I feel we've got a squad that can cope with the early season."