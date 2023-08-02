Last updated on .From the section Millwall

Zian Flemming (left) did not start Millwall's final pre-season friendly but did come off the bench in the second half

Millwall boss Gary Rowett is confident he can keep midfielder Zian Flemming at The Den despite interest from top flight clubs.

The Lions have reportedly turned down several bids from Championship winners Burnley for the 28-year-old Dutchman.

"As we stand there is going to be interest from Premier League clubs because he is a top quality player," Rowett told BBC Sport.

"I believe he will be our player come the first game of the season."

Flemming scored 15 goals in 43 Championship outings for Millwall last season after joining from Fortuna Sittard last June.

That form helped the south-east London club challenge for a place in the play-offs, although they ultimately finished eighth in the table after a 4-3 home defeat by Blackburn Rovers on the final day of the campaign.

"You can't have a player who has his first season in the Championship and scores 15 goals and then be surprised or disappointed that there is interest from elsewhere," Rowett said.

"We have to accept that.

"He'll have an opportunity to go and add to that. I think after another strong season he'll certainly have other Premier League interest along the way."

Motivation to reach play-offs

This summer Millwall have bolstered their attack with the signing of Scotland striker Kevin Nisbet from Hibernian and have also brought in former Fulham left-back Joe Bryan, ex-Rotherham defender Wes Harding and Belgian midfielder Casper de Norre.

The Lions have recorded three top-nine finishes in the past four seasons, and Rowett says "hard work, dedication and a bit of sacrifice" will be necessary to bridge the gap to the play-offs.

"We have spent four seasons on the brink and the last two seasons have gone down to the last game," the 49-year-old added.

"For us that is an achievement in itself - that we have been so consistent for such a long time in probably one of the toughest divisions in world football.

"It is important we understand the competition, try and sign players that can improve us and improve the way we work."

Millwall had looked like they would finish in the play-offs last season, but threw away a 3-1 half-time lead against Blackburn Rovers and slipped out of the top six.

However, Rowett is confident that particular last day disappointment in front of their own supporters will not affect his team this season.

"I don't think you can worry too much about it," he said.

"You have to work your way forward and use it as motivation and an opportunity to get better and build."

Millwall begin the new Championship campaign away to Middlesbrough on Saturday (15:00 BST).