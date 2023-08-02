Aaron Connolly: Hull City sign Brighton striker for undisclosed fee
Hull City have signed Brighton & Hove Albion striker Aaron Connolly for an undisclosed fee on a one-year deal.
The 23-year-old had a loan spell with the Tigers last season that was curtailed by a broken toe.
"He showed in a short time the impact he can have on not just the team but the group," boss Liam Rosenior told the club website.
"He wants to be here and show his true worth. I can't wait to get him fit and for him to fulfil his potential."
