Manchester City striker Erling Haaland enjoyed a record-breaking season in 2022-23 to finish as the Premier League top scorer, and he will take some stopping once again.

The Norway international scored 36 goals in the league as City won the title ahead of Arsenal.

Harry Kane enjoyed another excellent campaign in front of goal yet still finished with six goals fewer than Haaland.

Will it be Haaland again who takes the Golden Boot this season, or will someone stop him? BBC Sport takes a look at the potential contenders.

Erling Haaland (Man City)

We start with the obvious favourite. Haaland broke pretty much every record going last season on his way to finishing as the Premier League's top scorer.

Haaland scored 52 goals in 53 appearances in all competitions for City. He scored two or more goals on 16 occasions and hit six hat-tricks.

Harry Kane (Tottenham)

Harry Kane has been strongly linked with a move to Tottenham

Providing he doesn't decide to head to pastures new before the transfer window closes then you'd expect Harry Kane to be up there once again.

Kane's 30 goals last season was in itself an incredible return. For context, it would have been enough to secure him the Golden Boot seven times in the last 10 seasons.

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Mohamed Salah has won the Golden Boot three times

Mohamed Salah is no stranger to the Golden Boot. He finished as the Premier League top scorer in 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2021-22.

Even last year, with the Liverpool attack undergoing a transition and the Reds struggling to match the form of previous campaigns, he still managed a respectable 19 goals.

There is, however, the Africa Cup of Nations taking place at the start of 2024 and a spell away with Egypt for that tournament could hamper his bid to outscore Kane and Haaland.

Darwin Nunez (Liverpool)

While Haaland took to the Premier League with ease, Darwin Nunez needed a bit more time to settle following his £64m move from Benfica last summer.

The Uruguayan scored nine goals in 29 league appearances but showed moments of quality that suggested he could become more prolific once he became more adapted to English football.

Marcus Rashford (Man Utd)

Marcus Rashford had his worst season in front of goal in 2021-22 as he hit five goals but followed that up with his best as scored 30 goals in 56 appearances for Manchester United.

Seventeen of those came in the Premier League but that was less than half Haaland's total, suggesting it will still be difficult for him to beat the Norwegian this term.

Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal)

Arsenal's Premier League top scorers last season were Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard, who both scored 15 goals, but Gabriel Jesus also hit double figures overall. Injuries curtailed his chances of scoring more than his 13 goals in all competitions, eight of those in the Premier League.

The Brazil forward ranks high among top scorer odds for the coming season but injuries could once again hamper his chances as he will miss the start of the campaign following knee surgery.

Christopher Nkunku (Chelsea)

Last season was one to forget for Chelsea and many of their troubles could be seen as a result of their struggles to field an out-and-out scorer.

Despite spending big last summer and in January, having a goalscoring forward is something they failed to address. They will hope Christopher Nkunku can fare better than their options last term.

The France international joined the Blues for £52m from RB Leizpig, where he scored 16 goals and provided six assists in 25 league games.

Nkunku impressed during pre season with three goals but a knee injury against Borussia Dortmund rules him out for the start of the season.

Alexander Isak (Newcastle)

The 23-year-old Sweden international enjoyed a good first season at Newcastle, scoring 10 goals in 22 games - a return all the more impressive since he made most of his appearances on the left flank as a goal creator.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe could be tempted to play Isak through the middle more often this campaign having added Anthony Gordon and Harvey Barnes to his squad with both capable of filling the left-sided position.

Should Isak become more of a focal point for Newcastle's attack then he could become an outside bet to challenge for Premier League top scorer this season.