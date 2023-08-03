Last updated on .From the section Southampton

Duje Caleta-Car played for Southampton in pre-season

Southampton's Croatia defender Duje Caleta-Car has joined French Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais on loan.

The 26-year-old, who played 19 times for Saints last season, has agreed a season-long deal in France.

The centre-back moved to St Mary's last summer from Marseille for a fee reportedly in the region of £8m.

He is the latest player to depart the club following Saints' relegation from the Premier League - Mohammed Salisu moved to Monaco on Thursday.

Ibrahima Diallo has joined Qatari side Al-Duhail while there is still speculation linking Romeo Lavia with a move to Liverpool.

