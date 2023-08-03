Close menu

Sam Nombe: Exeter City will not sell top-scorer says boss Gary Caldwell

By Brent PilnickBBC Sport

From the section Exeter

Sam Nombe in action or Exeter City
Sam Nombe scored 17 times for Exeter City in all competitions last season

Exeter City will not sell top-scorer Sam Nombe says manager Gary Caldwell.

The 24-year-old has scored 27 goals in 81 games and been linked with a move to League One rivals Charlton Athletic.

The striker, who joined for an undisclosed fee from Milton Keynes Dons two years ago still has a year left on his contract.

"We don't have to sell anyone, he won't be going anywhere this window or the next window for that matter," Caldwell told BBC Sport.

"He's a very valuable player for the team for the squad, he was fantastic last season before I came in and when I came in, so he's a massive part of the squad and he won't be going anywhere.

"For a number nine he brings goals, but on top of that he brings a real physicality and a real outlet for us."

Caldwell added: "The reality is he's here and he'll be here unless a huge offer comes in, and it would need to be a huge offer to get him."

