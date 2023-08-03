Last updated on .From the section Oxford Utd

Max Woltman (centre) impressed Oxford United boss Liam Manning during a trial and two appearances for the club this summer

Oxford United have signed Liverpool forward Max Woltman for an undisclosed fee.

The 19-year-old has been on trial with the U's and spent the first half of last season on loan with Doncaster in League Two where he made 14 appearances.

"This is a big step forward for me and I'm really excited for the challenge," he told BBC Radio Oxford.

"Hopefully I can get a few goals, help the team and we can go for promotion."

Woltman came through Liverpool's youth set-up and became a regular in their under-23 side in Premier League 2.

He signed his first professional contract with the club in 2021 and made his debut in the Champions League.

Last week Oxford United head coach Liam Manning said he was keen to sign two-or-three more players before they kick-off their new League One campaign.

He believes Woltman is a good fit for his side: "He is more of a development project than someone who can impact the team straight away," said Manning.

"But in terms of the personality, character and quality that he has shown us, he is the type of player that fits how we want to play."

Woltman becomes Oxford's eighth signing of the summer and the third new forward through the doors at the Kassam Stadium.

The U's get their new League One campaign underway on Saturday away to Cambridge United.

