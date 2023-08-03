Last updated on .From the section Reading

Reading FC had their transfer embargo lifted by the EFL on Thursday afternoon

The latest transfer embargo placed on Reading by the English Football League has been lifted.

The League One side had only been able to sign new players under strict conditions after failing to pay HM Revenue & Customs debt.

The embargo was removed from the EFL's embargo reporting service page on its website external-link on Thursday afternoon.

The removal of the transfer embargo means Reading are able to pay fees to sign players.

A BBC Sport investigation into the club revealed issues getting money out of China and into the UK.

Reading said a recent late payment to HM Revenue & Customs was the reason they were put under the fresh embargo a week ago and that the club's owner Dai Yongge was due to "personally resolve" the bill.

The financially troubled Royals recently announced they were looking for new investors to provide some financial stability but said Mr Dai remains fully committed to the club.