Close menu

Tom Brady: NFL legend becomes minority owner of Birmingham City

Last updated on .From the section Birminghamcomments6

Breaking news

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady has become a minority owner of Championship side Birmingham City.

The NFL legend, who retired from the sport in February, has "entered a partnership" with Blues new owners Knighthead Capital Management LLC.

The 46-year-old will become chairman of a new advisory board at St Andrew's.

"Tom Brady joining the Birmingham City team is a statement of intent. We are setting the bar at world class," Knighthead co-founder Tom Wagner said.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

6 comments

  • Comment posted by Chris Vickie, today at 08:43

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by jamesy pp, today at 08:43

    Seven time champ to bottom league championship

  • Comment posted by Neezagon, today at 08:43

    Does he know which shape the ball is?

  • Comment posted by Simon Copp, today at 08:43

    It'll be interesting to see if the GOAT football player can make something out of a minor league soccer team.

  • Comment posted by Jumbo Newark , today at 08:41

    Thought it was the return of Karren Brady. I was fantasying about David Sullivan and Steve Bruce coming back as well

  • Comment posted by Worker, today at 08:40

    Wow. Brady is possibly the greatest sportsman of all time. More superbowls than any franchise.

    He has the Midas touch. Birmingham are lucky to have him on board even as a minority shareholder. Brum deserve success. Proper football team and fans.

    Wish someone genuine would buy the Blades

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Elsewhere on the BBC