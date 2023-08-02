Last updated on .From the section Birmingham

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady has become a minority owner of Championship side Birmingham City.

The NFL legend, who retired from the sport in February, has "entered a partnership" with Blues new owners Knighthead Capital Management LLC.

The 46-year-old will become chairman of a new advisory board at St Andrew's.

"Tom Brady joining the Birmingham City team is a statement of intent. We are setting the bar at world class," Knighthead co-founder Tom Wagner said.

