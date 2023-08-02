Tom Brady: NFL legend becomes minority owner of Birmingham City
Last updated on .From the section Birmingham
Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady has become a minority owner of Championship side Birmingham City.
The NFL legend, who retired from the sport in February, has "entered a partnership" with Blues new owners Knighthead Capital Management LLC.
The 46-year-old will become chairman of a new advisory board at St Andrew's.
"Tom Brady joining the Birmingham City team is a statement of intent. We are setting the bar at world class," Knighthead co-founder Tom Wagner said.
More to follow.
He has the Midas touch. Birmingham are lucky to have him on board even as a minority shareholder. Brum deserve success. Proper football team and fans.
Wish someone genuine would buy the Blades