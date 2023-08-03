Last updated on .From the section Sheff Wed

Bambo Diaby made 18 appearances for Preston North End last season

Sheffield Wednesday have signed defender Bambo Diaby from fellow Championship side Preston North End for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old made his senior debut for Spanish side UE Cornella and went on to join Italian side Sampdoria.

He headed back to Spain with Girona before joining Belgian side Lokeren and later Barnsley and North End.

"Bambo is a big, strong centre-back. He is very quick with the positions in defence," Owls boss Xisco Munoz said. external-link

"He has a very good mentality, he will always make sacrifices for the good of the group and he will bring a lot of balance to the squad."

Diaby made 22 appearances for the Tykes in two-and-a-half years with the club while he turned out 25 times for the Lilywhites after moving to Deepdale in January 2022.

