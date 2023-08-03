Last updated on .From the section Torquay

Dillon De Silva scored four goals in 26 games while on loan from Queens Park Rangers last season.

Torquay United have signed winger Dillon De Silva on a permanent deal.

The 21-year-old Sri Lanka international scored four goals in 26 games for the Gulls while on loan from Queens Park Rangers last season.

De Silva did not make a senior appearance for QPR.

"He's someone we've been keeping in touch with throughout the summer and throughout pre-season and eventually we agreed that he would come to us," said Torquay United manager Gary Johnson.

"I'm sure the Yellow Army will be happy and Dillon's buzzing to be back.

"It's good to bring someone in at this late stage that knows our club and knows our culture, and we obviously know him."